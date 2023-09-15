Employers cutting remote, hybrid work from tech job ads

The pushback against remote and hybrid work is showing up in job ads. According to some new data, tech job ads that offer remote and hybrid work are steadily declining.

There is no one reason for the decline in job ad mentions. Some employers have reversed work-from-home options and want employees back in the office full time or most of the time. Other employers still offer job candidates hybrid and remote work options, but might be more selective about who gets it.

What is clear is that in August 2022, more than 25% of all tech jobs offered remote or hybrid work options. That was the peak, according to industry group CompTIA's data. In July and August of this year, job ads with a work-from-home option fell below 20%.

Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA, acknowledged the challenges in pinpointing the exact reasons behind the surge in remote and hybrid job postings last year. Despite this, he said that while many job advertisements don't explicitly offer the option to work from home, employers might present this flexibility privately to potential hires.

Employers might position a work-from-home option "as a nonmonetary perk to entice candidates" during the recruiting process, or they might set an expectation of in-office work with the possibility of remote and hybrid work based on employee performance, Herbert said.

Although job ads citing remote and hybrid work are dropping, they are still well above pre-COVID-19 levels. In February 2020, one month before businesses began shuttering offices in response to the virus, only 4% of tech job ads mentioned work from home.