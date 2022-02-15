Nutanix streamlines its HCI, cloud portfolio for ease of use

Nutanix has released a streamlined version of its Nutanix Cloud Platform that offers users a more consistent operating model across public, private and hybrid clouds.

With simpler packaging, metering and pricing models, the new Cloud Platform reduces some of the complexity typically involved with implementing a range of hybrid cloud services across different environments. These changes give users more flexibility to respond to unpredictable workload expansions and frequent technology updates.

Anchored by its existing hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) platform, the Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) now includes virtual compute, storage and networking for VMs and containers that can be implemented in both private data centers and public clouds. The improved offering also includes new self-healing and disaster recovery (DR) features.

The San Jose, Calif.-based software company also introduced Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) with more agility, as well as capabilities to help users modernize their applications. To maintain consistency, the new offering has the same operational efficiency of a unified cloud environment with common management features and policies spanning multiple clouds.

The new cloud products target IT pros looking to carry out tasks that involve cloud bursting, DR and data center lift-and-shift cloud migrations. One analyst sees the new offerings as a natural, if not necessary, evolution as the company responds to multi-cloud strategies.

"Nutanix's growth started when they began offering an easy-to-manage alternative to SAN storage," said Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president, who oversees the infrastructure systems, platforms and technologies group at IDC. "Now, they're growing into a full cloud platform from virtualization to security that can support workloads across on-premises and public clouds."