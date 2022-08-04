How customers could be affected by MinIO-Nutanix dispute

In an ongoing open source licensing dispute, MinIO, an object storage vendor, continues to accuse Nutanix, an HCI vendor, of failing to disclose the use of its technology, which led the object storage vendor to revoke Nutanix's license.

While it may not have a significant effect on customers, the revocation could change how they intend to use Nutanix Objects going forward and create a potential security hole.

MinIO, which has a compatible Amazon S3 API, said that Nutanix has been using its technology as part of the Nutanix Objects software stack since 2019 but never disclosed that fact, violating the open source license agreement. The issue gained momentum in July, when MinIO published a blog post outlining its claims, igniting a back and forth between the two vendors.

Ray Lucchesi, president of Silverton Consulting, described the issue as being pretty clear cut, stating that Nutanix is using an open source version of MinIO, which requires attribution when used commercially.

"Nutanix has used [MinIO] in its products for a while now as the object storage solution," Lucchesi said. "[That] seems pretty straightforward as a commercial use to me."

End-user expectations This week, Garima Kapoor, co-founder and COO of MinIO, revealed MinIO revoked the Nutanix license July 19, cautioning Nutanix Objects users to "check their security exposure." Paul Nashawaty, an analyst at ESG, a division of TechTarget, echoed the point, saying the update to GNU Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3 fixed a security issue and that may not be resolved for Nutanix Objects users still on Apache v2. But overall, he said the direct impact on end users will likely be minimal, given that MinIO is just one component of many in Nutanix Objects. He compared MinIO to a car steering wheel, calling it a necessary but easily replaceable part. "The users that are using Nutanix Objects today will have to work with Nutanix on the next generation," Nashawaty said. "Will they choose to go with Objects or look for an alternative?" Migrating to a different or newer technology will bring up questions, but exactly what questions remains to be seen, Nashawaty said. Nutanix is still providing enterprise-level support for its Objects customers. It will just have to go elsewhere for the component it is missing from MinIO.