MinIO ups performance for Arm

MinIO object storage is now optimized for Arm-based chipsets as Arm processors aim to gain ground in clouds and the enterprise.

MinIO is enhancing its object storage speed for Arm by supporting certain performance enhancements for Arm architecture. This includes using the latest Scalable Vector Extension (SVE), an instruction set extension that improves Arm processor performance. The vendor also said it hit better performance for the HighwayHash algorithm, which generates hash values.

MinIO's target is going after high-performance object storage, including in the cloud and for AI, according to Jack Gold, founder and principal analyst at J.Gold Associates. Not only does MinIO work with almost every infrastructure vendor, but it also looks to maximize each vendor's offerings.

"Arm is now offering some enhancements to their instruction sets and their hardware to be more aligned with higher-performance object stores," Gold said.

Arm, data centers and MinIO MinIO supports all the processor-makers, according to A.B. Periasamy, CEO of MinIO. With Intel and AMD, there are some slight differences in performance, but the numbers are fairly close. Arm performance is a different story, he said. Arm supports dense multi-core, single-socket architecture, Periasamy said. As a software storage company, MinIO goes to the best hardware for the best use case. Arm processors come with several storage functions such as erasure coding, bit rot detection, compression and encryption. "Arm is architecturally well aligned for this use case," Periasamy said. Arm is making headway in its goal to be a major player in the data center cloud space, according to Gold. "What MinIO is asking them to do -- and what they're making use of -- is some new instructions and new capabilities in the Arm architecture that significantly enhances the performance of the object store," Gold said.