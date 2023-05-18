Nutanix lays out vision for multi-cloud PaaS

At .NEXT 2023 in May, Nutanix unveiled a multiyear vision for the future. Nutanix intends to build on the principles that propelled it into a leadership position in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, applying those principles to address the current challenges of distributed cloud -- hybrid and multi-cloud -- environments.

The immediate takeaway from the event is that if you think of Nutanix as only an HCI provider, then it is worth it to take another look at the vendor.

The fine print on Nutanix announcements Nutanix announced multiple capabilities at the event. Nutanix Central. This is centralized cloud-based management for Nutanix technology residing anywhere, including edge locations, within public cloud providers and within data centers. As IT environments become more distributed, an administrator can manage the environment centrally, just as if everything were on site. This is a win for organizations that use Nutanix across multiple locations, including the edge. Nutanix Central is designed to complement and not replace Nutanix Prism, which will continue to offer local management.

Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes (NDK). This is an early-access announcement. Nutanix is extending data services to containerized applications, which simplifies management of Day Two operations. NDK offers multiple capabilities, including data protection, recovery, migration, cloning and copy data management for modern apps on Kubernetes. It will work with multiple flavors of Kubernetes, including Red Hat OpenShift. Nutanix also highlights its collaboration with Red Hat for support.

Project Beacon. The announcement of Project Beacon is a strategic evolution for Nutanix. Not simply a new feature, Nutanix is announcing a multiyear strategic direction. Project Beacon is expected to deliver a portfolio of data-centric PaaS services that users can access anywhere, including on Nutanix infrastructure and in the major public clouds. As part of Project Beacon, Nutanix plans to deliver consistent management through a single API and console, integrated with Kubernetes container orchestration. Taking these announcements in aggregate, Nutanix's direction becomes both clear and compelling. When Nutanix was founded more than a decade ago, IT organizations were struggling with crippling complexity tied to managing and scaling multiple components in their traditional three-tier architectures. They also struggled with finger-pointing and poor collaboration across different vendors and disparate domain teams within the organization. Nutanix responded with HCI, which consolidated and simplified three-tier architectures. It also enabled the application teams to consume much of the operational burden and ultimately speed up operations.