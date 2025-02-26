Study: Workers will trade 25% of pay for remote, hybrid jobs

A new study found that tech workers are willing to accept an average 25% pay cut for hybrid or fully remote jobs. While this suggests strong demand for remote work, employers aren't lowering wages in response.

Previous studies generally estimated that employees would accept a pay cut of around 5% to 10% for hybrid or remote jobs. However, those studies relied on hypothetical survey questions, asking workers how much pay they would sacrifice for remote work.

The latest study, "Home Sweet Home: How Much Do Employees Value Remote Work?," a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, took a different approach.

Participants were recruited through Levels.fyi, a platform that provides verified, crowdsourced salary data for tech jobs. Researchers analyzed job offers received by 1,396 U.S. tech workers, including salary data and whether the role was hybrid or fully remote. By observing which offer a worker accepted, they could infer how much pay the job candidate was willing to trade for remote work.

The study focused on high-earning tech workers, with the average job offering $239,000 per year in total compensation.