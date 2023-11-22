Altman to return after OpenAI employees threaten mass exodus

The return of Sam Altman as OpenAI's CEO ends one of the most dramatic employee actions ever seen in tech. Most of the company's 770 employees threatened to quit over the ouster of Altman, their CEO and a company co-founder.

Altman's reinstatement agreement, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 1 a.m. EST on Wednesday, is still being finalized. However, it could mean that employees loyal to OpenAI might stop answering calls from recruiters.

The employee threat put OpenAI's board of directors in an impossible position. The employees and their skills are in high demand, given they work for a ground-shaking company disrupting enterprise IT roadmaps with large language models, a technology quickly being integrated into HR systems and beyond. OpenAI also pays well, another indicator of in-demand skills.

OpenAI advertises a salary range of $200,000 to $385,000 for a senior software engineer. The pay range for an "engineering manager, AI inference systems" can reach $500,000. Benefits include "unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year" and an annual learning and development stipend of $1,500.

Tech employees haven't shied away from public stands against employers over military contracts, environmental practices and other issues. They have staged walkouts and signed letters and petitions. But nothing rivals the organized mass resignation as detailed in the letter to OpenAI's board of directors.

Analysts debated whether OpenAI's employees would have followed through on their threat to quit, but no one questioned the marketability of employees if they had done so.

One company that might have benefited from a mass exodus is Microsoft, which worked quickly to keep Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman at the company. Microsoft has a 49% stake in OpenAI. The software giant laid off 10,000 workers in January.

If OpenAI employees had quit, they would have been "able to find employment almost immediately and at a salary that is higher than what they currently are being paid," said Victor Janulaitis, CEO at Janco Associates and a labor market analyst.

OpenAI employees joined the company "for the mission and the big payoff, stock options and the dream of building something big enough to reward them with huge wealth," said Josh Bersin, an independent HR analyst.