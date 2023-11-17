OpenAI board fires CEO Sam Altman for lack of candor

Sam Altman is no longer OpenAI's CEO. He has been replaced by the company's Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati.

OpenAI revealed "the board no longer had confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," in a blog post released on Friday.

"Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board," according to the post.

Altman and OpenAI

Altman's journey with OpenAI began eight years ago when he, Elon Musk, Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman and others founded the company as a nonprofit.

Since then, the company has restructured to become a for-profit. OpenAI gained significant support from Microsoft in 2019 after the tech giant invested $1 billion in it.

Since its initial investment, Microsoft has pumped another $13 billion into the AI startup. Microsoft has also used its partnership with OpenAI to strengthen its AI initiatives.

The company has achieved rapid success since introducing generative AI systems such as Dall-E and ChatGPT.

As CEO, Altman maintained an active public presence, appearing before Congress to testify in May that government intervention "will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful" systems. OpenAI has been in talks to raise more capital and bring it to an estimated valuation of $80 billion.

He recently appeared at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco attended by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is unclear what led to Altman's ultimate departure, but "we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward," the board said.

Altman was immediately replaced by CTO Mira Murati, a Tesla veteran, as interim CEO. Also, Brockman will step down as chairman of the board and will remain in his role as president of the company, reporting to the CEO.

A spokesperson for OpenAI declined comment beyond the statement in the blog post.