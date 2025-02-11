OpenAI CEO says 'no, thank you' to Musk's $97B bid

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has declined Elon Musk's offer to buy the nonprofit assets that control the AI company. This is the latest in a string of moves by Musk against Altman since he left the board of OpenAI in 2018.

On Monday, Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, submitted a bid from a consortium of investors led by Musk's xAI to buy OpenAI for $97 billion. The investors included Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital and Vy Capital. If a deal were to happen, xAI could merge with OpenAI.

Altman responded to the news by posting on X, formerly Twitter: "no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

OpenAI vs. Musk and critics The bid for OpenAI is the latest move in the public feud between Altman and Musk. It started after Musk left OpenAI's board and stopped contributing to the company one year later, and intensified when Musk sued Altman and OpenAI for breaching the organization's founding agreement. He alleged that OpenAI was founded to be a transparent, nonprofit aimed at developing artificial general intelligence for the good of humanity. But that changed when OpenAI began partnering with Microsoft and with its release of GPT-4, as OpenAI began its transition into a for-profit entity. Musk, whose historical interest in OpenAI becoming a for-profit is murky, has been a critic of OpenAI's practices, but he is not the only one. Many have criticized the vendor's unwillingness to be more transparent with how it trains AI models, while others have claimed the vendor has blatantly stolen copyrighted material. It begs the question of whether a Musk-led OpenAI could lead to more open models from the AI vendor.