Grok 2 intro leads to questions about model openness

Elon Musk's AI company xAI has released new versions of its large language model.

Amid a flurry of new generative AI models from top tech firms, xAI on Aug. 13 released Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini in early preview.

The updated Grok LLMs also arrive after a controversial few of weeks for xAI during which the AI assistant produced election misinformation.

Grok-2 has better reasoning capabilities than Grok 1.5 in retrieving content and correctly identifying missing information, according to xAI.

The Grok 2 AI assistant has advanced capabilities in text and vision understanding and integrating information on X, according to the AI vendor.

Grok-2 mini is a small version of Grok 2.

Musk’s company collaborated with Black Forest Labs, an AI startup that creates image and video models, for its first image generator.

The vendor is using the startup's FLUX.1 model to bring image capabilities to Grok, which is available on the X platform.

Both models are now available to X Premium and Premium+ users.

They will be available to developers through xAI's enterprise API later this month, the vendor said.

Caught in controversy On August 5, five states sent an open letter to Musk asking him to fix the AI chatbot after it spread misinformation about ballot deadlines and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Grok AI assistant followed a different strategy that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini, which are now refusing to answer questions about the U.S. election. With Grok 2 and Grok 2-mini, xAI did not release the code, weights, or any technical details that would enable users to know how the model compares to other generative AI models on the market. The Grok 1 models were open source.

Early public testing However, xAI initially introduced Grok 2 as "sus-column-r" on the LMSYS Chatbot Arena, a public LLM benchmarking site that lets users enter prompts and produces answers from two different unknown models. Users pick the best answer and find out which model produced that answer. For the past few weeks, Grok 2 has been doing better than models such as ChatGPT 3.5 and GPT-4o mini, said Omdia analyst Bradley Shimmin. "You should see them as being an equivalent to a lot of the open source model makers, in particular, like Meta and Alibaba ... and others that are pretty well regarded right now," Shimmin said. Despite being popular in the LMSYS Chatbot Arena, Grok 2's all-around performance is unknown because of the lack of technical details.

Possible advantages Meanwhile, a possible advantage for Grok could be the Musk-owned X social media platform itself, Constellation Research analyst Andy Thurai said. Since many LLMs are running out of new data to train, differentiators between various LLMs are small and this could be where Grok could have an edge, he said. "If they can figure out a way to have Grok produce output based on the X feed, the information can be one of the latest or current data compared to other LLMs available today,” Thurai said. The association with its partner, X, could eliminate expenses for xAI associated with retrieval augmented generation and fine-tuning, he added. Moreover, when xAI provides the APIs for Grok, that might mean that enterprises can build their own real-time news streams, Thurai continued. "There could be a lot of value for enterprise developers to flock to X now which was not the case before," he said.