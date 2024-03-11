Elon Musk plans to take xAI chatbot Grok open source

Elon Musk on Monday revealed that his new AI company xAI will make Grok, the vendor's generative AI chatbot, open source.

The vendor introduced the AI chatbot in November 2023. It is available in early access to paid premium subscribers to the X social media platform owned by Musk, which touts it as an AI chatbot with "a bit of wit" and "a rebellious streak."

It is powered by Grok-1, a large language model (LLM) that is comparable in size to the Meta's Llama 2 70B-parameter model and OpenAI's GPT-3.5, according to xAI.

Musk's plans to make the AI chatbot open source come nearly two weeks after he filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman of a breach of the original contract under which the AI research firm and vendor was created. A key element of the suit is Musk's contention that OpenAI technology was supposed to be open and for the good of humanity but that Altman steered the company in a closed direction.

Musk, an original co-founder of OpenAI, stepped back fully from the company in 2019.

It also comes as open source gains popularity in the generative AI market.

For example, most recently Microsoft invested in Mistral AI, a French vendor with open source models.

Also, Google recently introduced its open source model, Gemma, and Meta's Llama family of free open source LLMs has proven popular in the market and competes with the large, powerful closed LLMs from OpenAI and Google.

More information needed While Musk's move was welcomed by open source enthusiasts, it's not clear yet what part of Grok will be open source. "That's the first question: what parts of this whole thing are they going to open source," said Chirag Shah, professor at the Information School at the University of Washington in Seattle. It's unclear if xAI plans to make the code used to fine-tune the model open source, or the model itself, he said. "They could have some of these open, but not others," he added.