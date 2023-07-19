Meta Llama 2 brings new opportunity for enterprises

Meta’s second generation of its large language model, Llama 2, gives enterprises something they can test and work with.

The social media and technology vendor has introduced Llama 2 as an open source model free for research and commercial use.

The July 18 release of Llama 2 also included model weights and starting code for both the pre-trained and fine-tuned versions of the model.

Meta also revealed that Microsoft is its preferred partner for Llama 2 and that the LLM is available in the Azure AI model catalog. It is also optimized to run locally on Windows. The LLM is now available through other providers, including AWS and Hugging Face.