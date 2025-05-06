Staying nonprofit could slow, not stop, OpenAI fundraising

OpenAI's decision to remain under some form of nonprofit control is unlikely to appreciably slow its supercharged fundraising that has powered the startup's accelerated pace of developing and releasing advanced generative AI systems.

The move to suspend its quest to become a fully for-profit company also isn't likely to affect the ChatGPT creator's push to remain on top of the generative AI market with frequent releases of powerful new models and capabilities.

Meanwhile, as observers speculated about the motivation for retaining the unusual structure it has had since 2019, OpenAI said it will remain a nonprofit that controls a for-profit LLC, but that the LLC will become a public benefit corporation -- the same organizational format of rivals Anthropic and xAI. A public benefit corporation is chartered with a social mission.

However, OpenAI's intricate organizational structure, and now its move to a new kind of private makeup, could make it challenging for the vendor -- which has a market valuation of $300 billion -- to attract more investment at the rate and scale it needs to pay for compute resources and engineering talent.

Challenge to finances, but not serious "This means their fundraising efforts are going to be a little harder," said R "Ray" Wang, founder of Constellation Research. "But they're still going to have that great valuation." This means their fundraising efforts are going to be a little harder. But they're still going to have that great valuation. R 'Ray' WangFounder, Constellation Research "The decision not to convert itself into a for-profit company is likely based on its assessment that such a move, which has already been challenged in the courts, is not likely to clear legal and regulatory hurdles and is not likely to deter investors from making further investments," said Kashyap Kompella, founder of RPA2AI. "This decision doesn't mean that OpenAI has changed its stripes and has now become a charity. It also does not meaningfully alter its course, strategy or mission. Investors are also not likely to shy away from making fresh investments because of this tactical retreat." OpenAI said in a May 5 news post that it has ended its mission to convert to a fully for-profit company -- which was challenged in court by xAI founder Elon Musk, among others -- after discussions with the attorneys general of California and Delaware. One theory about the OpenAI move is that the lawsuit by Musk, an original co-founder of OpenAI, had some influence.