AI startup Anthropic raises $3.5 billion

AI model provider Anthropic revealed it raised $3.5 billion, putting its total valuation at $61.5 billion.

The independent generative AI vendor said it plans to use the investment to develop next-generation AI systems, expand its compute capacity and deepen research.

The funding follows the 2021 startup’s release of Claude 3.7 Sonnet reasoning model and Claude Code at the end of February.

Anthropic versus OpenAI Besides putting Anthropic on a stronger financial footing against its main rival, OpenAI, it also intensifies the competition between AWS and Microsoft in the AI race. Microsoft is the chief financial backer of OpenAI. AWS the principal financial backer and training partner of Anthropic. "If you accept that AWS and Azure and others see AI as a feature and not a business in and of itself, part of the user experience, then that part of that battle is underway," said David Nicholson, an analyst with Futurum Group. Anthropic represents a middle ground in the world of large language models because it emphasizes safety, governance and compliance, but it has also shown that it can match innovation from other big players in the AI market, said Kjell Carlsson, a former analyst at Forrester Research and head of AI strategy at AI platform vendor Domino Data Lab. "This is the reason why investors are willing to go in and fork over very substantial amounts to them," Carlsson said. However, Carlsson noted the $3.5 billion investment is relatively small compared to amounts raised by some vendors, notably Databricks, which recently completed a $15 billion funding round. It's also smaller than the $6.6 billion OpenAI raised in October. OpenAI could is poised to reveal a new $40 billion investment from Softbank, according to reports. "Relative to their competition, it's not [an] insane [amount], "Carlsson continued.