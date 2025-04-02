A look at OpenAI's $40B funding and $300B valuation

As the LLM wars heat up and the AI market becomes more competitive, OpenAI revealed a $40 billion fundraising effort with a $300 billion post-money valuation.

Japanese investment firm Softbank Group leads the $40 billion investment. It also includes participation of OpenAI's backer and partner, Microsoft, and others including Thrive, Coatue and Altimeter.

Only $10 billion of the investment is secure currently. Softbank will invest an additional $30 billion in the AI vendor if OpenAI can perform an organizational restructuring between now and Dec. 31.

According to OpenAI, support from SoftBank Group and other investors will help pave the way toward artificial general intelligence (AGI) to benefit humanity.

OpenAI and Softbank are also partnering together to lead a new project called Stargate that is expected to lead to investment of $500 billion in new AI data centers and infrastructure in the U.S.

OpenAI's potential The extensive fundraising and valuation represent the promise investors see in AI technology and OpenAI. OpenAI's ChatGPT large language model (LLM) sparked an explosion of generative AI technology. Sam Altman, the vendor's CEO, said ChatGPT saw a million users in its first five days. The AI chatbot now has 400 million users each week, according to OpenAI. Therefore, the $40 billion funding reflects the untapped potential that OpenAI brings to the AI market, said David Menninger, an analyst at Information Service Group. "OpenAI represents probably one of the few companies that could potentially compete with Google to facilitate internet traffic" Menninger said. This potential might motivate the ways investors value the vendor, he said.