Big tech, UAE make U.S. energy investments to support AI

As President Donald Trump promises investments in next-generation nuclear energy and unleashing oil and gas, big tech vendors and the United Arab Emirates are also investing in U.S. energy infrastructure for power-hungry AI systems.

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Meta are funneling investments into a wide range of energy sources -- from geothermal to nuclear -- to add future power supply for AI infrastructure, including data centers. AI data center electricity demands are expected to more than double current levels by 2030 and exceed the power consumption for manufacturing steel, aluminum, cement and chemicals combined, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

U.S. leaders are recognizing growing energy demand for AI as well. The Trump administration has secured a 10-year, $1.4 trillion commitment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to build or finance U.S. data centers and contribute to the U.S. energy, quantum computing and semiconductor boom. Meanwhile, tech companies including OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank, together with Saudi Arabia AI venture capital fund MGX, are leading the $500 billion Stargate Project for U.S. AI infrastructure. OpenAI also launched Stargate UAE.

Meeting the AI energy demand is a "once in a generation investment opportunity," said Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology. Al Jaber spoke during the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum on Tuesday.

"AI is driven by energy," he said. "In short, AI supremacy is essentially an energy play."