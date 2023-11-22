OpenAI reinstates Sam Altman as CEO, but problems remain

Sam Altman is again OpenAI's CEO following a series of events that saw him fired and rehired in a few days.

But the upheaval that roiled the creator of the widely popular ChatGPT, GPT-4 and Dall-E generative AI systems exposed some fundamental problems at the startup AI vendor.

In a post on X, OpenAI said it has agreed that Altman will return as CEO and that it will create a new board made up of former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and board holdover Adam D'Angelo.

For the more than 100 million ChatGPT and GPT-4 users, especially at the enterprise level, the news of Altman's return comes as a relief, said Opus Research analyst Dan Miller.

"With all that stuff that Sam demonstrated on DevDay, people were very impressed with," Miller said, referring to the media splash OpenAI made with its first major conference on Nov. 6.

"The last thing they expected was like the company would disappear," he added.

The last few days The move to bring back the 38-year-old Altman, late on Tuesday, ends a rollercoaster of events that started with his firing late Friday when OpenAI declared that Altman was not candid with the Board. The Board also revealed at the time that co-founder Greg Brockman would step down from the board but retain his position as president. Now Brockman is also returning to OpenAI, but it is unclear in what role. The news shocked the tech world, including OpenAI's main financial backer, Microsoft, which had invested $13 billion in OpenAI but has only a 49% stake and no control over the board. Meanwhile, some 700 OpenAI employees – virtually the company's entire workforce -- signed an open letter threatening to quit if the old board did not step down and Altman was not reinstated. On Monday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Altman and Brockman would join Microsoft to lead a new internal AI team. Microsoft also offered to hire all OpenAI employees at their same pay rate. All those arrangements now appear moot, as OpenAI plans to continue on under Altman's leadership. In response to OpenAI's post, Altman posted on X that he looks forward to returning to OpenAI and building its close partnership with Microsoft, which is the startup AI vendor's exclusive cloud provider.