OpenAI CEO Sam Altman weighs in on content authentication

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said while the company's latest update is about deploying new tools for identifying AI-generated content, the future could involve shifting the focus to verifying content not generated by AI.

During an online discussion with the Brookings Institution, Altman emphasized the significance of authenticating non-AI-generated content, particularly in critical areas like election information. Indeed, President Joe Biden in his executive order on AI issued in 2023 tasked the Department of Commerce with developing guidance for authenticating official content.

"This idea that if someone in an election has a really important message, they cryptographically sign it and say, 'I said this, here's the proof and you can check that,'" Altman said during the Brookings Institution discussion. "That seems to me like a reasonably likely part of the future for certain kinds of messages."

Still, the company remains focused on identifying AI-generated content. OpenAI said Tuesday it is developing new methods for enhancing digital content integrity, including tamper-resistant AI watermarking to flag audio or video content with an invisible signal that's difficult to remove. The company is also working on detection classifiers, tools that use AI to assess whether content originated from generative AI models.