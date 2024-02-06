Meta will label AI-generated images on social platforms

Facebook's parent company, Meta, revealed on Tuesday that it will begin labeling AI-generated images that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

The social media giant said it is working with other tech vendors to find a common technical standard that signals when content is created with AI technology.

The tech and e-commerce company also revealed that it is building tools that identify invisible markers and can label images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney and Shutterstock.

Meta already uses an invisible watermark and metadata for images generated with its software.

Meta's move, expected to take effect in the coming months, comes as media and tech organizations are working to combat AI-generated content intended to manipulate the upcoming 2024 elections globally, including the U.S. presidential election and congressional races in November.

It also comes after a blast of AI robocalls of President Joe Biden aimed at discouraging New Hampshire voters from voting in the state primary last month.

Useful first step While Meta's decision serves as a welcome first step, it doesn't resolve the problem of AI-generated disinformation completely, Kashyap Kompella, an analyst with RPA2AI Research, said. "This will serve to apply brakes on the accelerating use of synthetic media for deception," Kompella said. Tech vendors including Adobe have been moving in this direction with its participation in the Content Authenticity Initiative from Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity and using the C2PA technical standards on content provenance, Kompella noted. The C2PA technical standard provides publishers, creators, and consumers with the ability to trace the origin of various media types. "Of course, this doesn't turn off the spigot completely," Kompella continued. "Effectively combating deepfake calls for a multi-pronged approach -- user education, tools and technology standards and platforms' commitment to act."

Some concerns One concern with Meta's decision is that the social media giant is focused solely on images, said Neil Johnson, professor of physics at George Washington University. AI-generated content commonly also includes audio and videos, he noted. Moreover, Meta is only one of a handful of social media companies taking similar steps to identify AI-generated social media content. X, for example, has yet to reveal if or how it will combat AI-generated content in the election year. "Whatever this is going to be is kind of a drop in the ocean," Johnson said. Even if Meta successfully identifies all the AI-generated images, it is easy to remove watermarks or metadata, he added. Merely labeling AI-generated content fails to protect against fake information online at scale across social media platforms. "All you need to do is take a screenshot of a photo or an image or resize it or even sometimes upload it to certain social media and it strips off that metadata," Johnson continued. "It's kind of useless." Instead of focusing on labeling, Meta and other platform providers should concentrate on removing connections between their platforms and the platforms where bad actors create the AI-generated content, he said. For example, simply using a fake image detector to recognize that a malicious deepfake was originally created on the 4chan platform – where the explicit and violent fake images of pop star Taylor Swift originated last month -- and deleting it, wouldn't eliminate the image because it could be embedded in countless other hyperlinks.