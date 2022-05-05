Worldwide remote jobs market may globalize hiring

The U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday 11.5 million job openings for the end of March, a new high and a signal of a highly competitive labor market. To meet this demand for labor, more U.S. companies, now comfortable with remote work, may be recruiting overseas -- at least that's what investors are expecting.

Oyster HR Inc., a startup based in Charlotte, N.C., that enables hiring in 180 countries, is only two years old, but has a $1 billion-plus valuation after recently closing $150 million in a new round of funding. Its backers included Okta, an authentication provider; Salesforce Ventures, the company's investment arm; LinkedIn; HR Tech Investments, an affiliate of recruiting firm Indeed; and Slack Fund, the company's venture fund, among others.

The demand for knowledge workers and the experience employers gained with remote work has increased interest in worldwide remote hiring, said Tony Jamous, Oyster's co-founder and CEO.

Employers have "figured out a model of enabling people to be effective no matter where they are," Jamous said.

[Employers have] figured out a model of enabling people to be effective no matter where they are. Tony JamousCo-founder and CEO, Oyster

Oyster has legal entities in each country to ensure that employers meet all local rules and regulations regarding benefits, taxes, pay and compliance, all managed by users through a software platform. Oyster, as the HR tech provider, issues the paychecks and operates as the legal employer in each country.

Other firms also provide country-by-country compliance services for employers. In January, for instance, Globalization Partners, a Boston-based professional employer organization, received a $200 million investment, raising its valuation to $4.2 billion, it said.