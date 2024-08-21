Over 50% of job decline from high-tech employment sectors

Two major occupational categories in high-tech sectors were the most significant contributors to an 818,000-job overestimation in U.S. employment data, according to new government figures.

The government's broad information, including software developers, data analysts and people in media and film, among other occupations, was the most affected, showing a 2.3% decrease, equivalent to 68,000 jobs lost. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday, the professional and business services sector experienced the largest absolute decline, with a loss of 358,000 jobs, or 1.6%.

These two categories, representing more than half of the overall downward revision, are significant employers in high-tech fields, including computer system designers, data scientists and other technology-related positions.

However, more detailed information is needed to get a precise picture, as the government's revision does not specify the occupations affected by the change.

"There will be some impact at the tech-sector level, given the revision to the professional services category," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA, an industry group. "But it is unclear yet how much detail is available on the types of occupations that were revised downward." He added that, besides tech jobs, the revision might include roles in sales, marketing, administration, and other non-tech occupations.