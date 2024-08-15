Cisco cuts workforce for third time in 2 years, pursues AI

Cisco plans to cut more than 6,000 jobs as the networking company restructures its business to focus on its fastest-growing markets: AI, cybersecurity and cloud.

Cisco reported the workforce reduction in its fiscal fourth quarter earnings release on Wednesday. Cisco expects to cut its workforce of 90,400 by 7%, or more than 6,300 jobs.

During a conference call with financial analysts, Cisco executives stressed that the layoffs were not to reduce the size of the company's payroll but to reorganize its workforce to be more successful at winning deals.

"We need to pivot more resources into the fastest-growth areas of our business, and we're doing it by finding efficiencies and then reallocating those costs," Cisco CFO Scott Herren said.

Cisco estimates pre-tax charges for the layoffs, including severance, to reach about $1 billion.

Cisco's reorganization includes creating a product group comprising networking, security and collaboration. Executive vice president Jeetu Patel will lead the group effective immediately, CEO Chuck Robbins said. Cisco will add its Splunk security business to the group "at the right time, bringing our entire product portfolio together as one team."

Jonathan Davidson, general manager and executive vice president of networking, will "step away from his current role leading Cisco networking and will now serve as an adviser to me," Robbins said in a blog post.

The latest reorganization is the second in less than two years. In November 2022, the company launched a $600 million restructuring that included unloading office space and cutting 4,000 jobs, or 5% of its workforce.

Fifteen months later, Cisco cut roughly the same number of jobs "to align expenses and investments to the current environment."

Layoffs have become a regular in the tech industry as companies ready their businesses for the red-hot AI market. As of Thursday, more than 130,482 people have received layoff notices from 398 companies since the start of the year, according to Layoffs.fyi.

"This trend seems linked to the sense of urgency created by AI transformation within the industry," said Sameh Boujelbene, an analyst for Dell'Oro Group. "Layoffs might be seen as a quick way to free up budget and redirect resources toward AI initiatives."

For the current quarter ending in October, Cisco forecasts revenue from $13.65 billion to $13.85 billion. Analysts expect revenues to be at the low end of the range.

For the fourth fiscal quarter that ended in July, Cisco reported revenue of $13.6 billion -- a 10% drop from a year ago but higher than analysts' estimates. Cisco networking revenue fell 28% in the quarter to $6.8 billion.