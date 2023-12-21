Apple's spatial computing may make offices less relevant

One thing that became evident in 2023? Employees don't want to work in the office five days a week. Instead, they want a hybrid work model. With that settled, the thing for HR managers to watch for in 2024 is the introduction of technologies to improve virtual collaboration, especially for remote workers.

The big change expected is Apple's release of its mixed reality product, Vision Pro, due out sometime next year. Apple has referred to it as a spatial computing platform because it will allow people to navigate a virtual and augmented space, or mixed reality environment, using eyes, hands and voice -- or in ways that are more natural way than current headsets.

Vision Pro might be enough to make 3D collaboration mainstream. Still, it may take a few years for it to achieve that level of adoption, said Blaine Brown, director of machine intelligence innovation at Diversified, an audio visual (AV) services firm. One limiting factor is the headset's $3,500 price tag.

Nonetheless, if Apple reduces the pricing and size of the headset, something that seems likely as time goes on, it may move AR/VR or spatial computing out of its niche and into the enterprise, Brown said. It's "a very big player coming into a niche market that justifies the market."

As an AV services firm, Diversified outfits offices and conference rooms with advanced camera-tracking systems focusing on speakers, microphones and other tech to ensure seamless in-person and remote worker meetings. It builds broadcast studios and immersive tech and has deployed VR for customers, such as an insurance company that uses it to train agents.

Today, workers use computing in 2D environments, which is limiting, Brown said. "When you start immersing yourself into virtual environments where you can collaborate with each other and with other objects or other content, it's a whole next level," he said.

Business adopters of AR/VR primarily use these systems for corporate learning, but there is increasing interest in their ability to facilitate collaboration. Apple's Vision Pro is expected to get wide use in learning.