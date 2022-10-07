What is a communication plan?

Communication plans are typically used in business settings to ensure all parties have the latest updates on projects, goals and objectives. They are also critical aspects of both incident response and business continuity (BC) planning .

A communication plan is a policy-driven approach to providing company stakeholders with certain information.

Communication plans matter because they help businesses run more smoothly and effectively.

Elements of a communications plan

A communication plan formally defines the following:

who should receive specific information;

when that information should be delivered; and

what communication channels should be used to deliver the information.

An effective communication plan anticipates what information needs to be communicated to specific audience segments.

The plan should also address who has the authority to communicate confidential or sensitive information and how information should be disseminated -- email, websites, printed reports and/or presentations at meetings that may be virtual or given in person.

The plan should also define what communication channels stakeholders use to solicit feedback and how communication is documented and archived.

The specifics of what should be included in a communication plan vary from business to business, but the following are common elements typically included:

the forms of communication that are used, including announcements over a building paging system, automated text messages, email alerts, prerecorded phone calls, meetings and social media;

who communicates what information to whom;

how often communication occurs; and

how communication is documented and archived.

Finally, a communication plan should be tailored to the specific needs of the business and the people involved and be reviewed and updated regularly to ensure it remains relevant and effective.