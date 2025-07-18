Crisis communications plan: How to build one, with template

Communication is critical in any emergency and is a key element of a crisis management program. Make sure your organization isn't caught without a crisis communications plan.

A crisis communications plan is a set of procedures and resources that defines how a company should communicate with its employees, stakeholders, emergency first responders and the public during an emergency. Clear, accurate and up-to-date communications are essential in virtually any situation. Companies must effectively communicate policy and procedure changes to employees and manage the preparation and delivery of messages to third parties, the public and the media at all phases of a crisis.

This article will discuss why communication is an essential part of crisis management planning and offer guidance on developing and implementing a crisis communications plan. It also includes a downloadable template to help build a custom crisis communications plan.

Importance of crisis communications Without a crisis communication plan, employees and their families will not know how the organization is responding to a crisis. Stakeholders and other third parties will not know what is happening, and government agencies, first responders and other emergency services will not know how the crisis is progressing. In short, a lack of communication about the crisis can be almost as serious as the crisis itself. This article is part of Complete crisis management guide and free template Which also includes:

Developing an emergency communications plan: A template for business continuity professionals

Developing an emergency communications plan: A template for business continuity professionals 12 key elements of a crisis management plan

12 key elements of a crisis management plan 5 steps to create a coronavirus crisis management response plan Download 1 Download this entire guide for FREE now! Events such as wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada and serious flooding from storms in the center of the country are among the situations where crisis communications is an essential activity. Government agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, strongly encourage the preparation of crisis communications activities and offer guidance on preparing and testing plans. A crisis communications plan defines the overall strategy and methodology for communicating information about the crisis to everyone who needs to know. The plan's success, especially over a protracted time, will affect the overall perception of how the crisis was handled. This can also help ensure the company's reputation is preserved -- and possibly even enhanced. Stories involving ineffective crisis communications abound, such as the Tylenol scare in the 1980s, where poor communications -- both internal and external -- had a dramatic effect on Johnson & Johnson's reputation. The Tylenol crisis is also a case study in how a major organization used communications to turn its fortunes around and exit the crisis stronger than before.

Crisis communications plan template Crisis communications plans will vary among organizations due to different requirements and resources. Download the included crisis communications plan template and customize it to suit your needs. This template can be used to initiate a new plan or update an existing one.