An emergency communications plan (EC plan) is a document that provides guidelines, contact information and procedures for how information should be shared during all phases of an unexpected occurrence that requires immediate action. A strong EC plan provides step-by-step instructions for how to deal with a crisis .

The need for an emergency communications plan

An emergency or crisis might hit an organization at any time. While no one can predict what kind of an emergency might arise and when, it is possible to prepare for it. Being proactive is the key to responding confidently to a crisis event and minimizing negative fallout.

In the event of a crisis, communication with all key stakeholders, including employees, top management, and board members is essential. It might also be necessary to inform third parties like vendors and customers.

An emergency communications plan is vital to help with planning for a future emergency and to facilitate information sharing during a current crisis. An EC plan provides a structured and detailed framework to deal with a crisis and communicate with stakeholders when it emerges.

The plan enables organizations -- in particular, the people in the organization dealing with the emergency -- to keep various stakeholders informed about the type of emergency, its possible impact on the organization and the actions being taken to mitigate the impact. The best EC plans also provide guidelines to help the organization prepare for future crisis events and prevent a crisis from occurring again.

A crisis management playbook with an emergency communications plan can help outline procedures and communication guidelines.

A comprehensive EC plan identifies important people and their backups, explains how information should be communicated, and documents what procedures will be enacted to track and share company and individual employee status.

Additionally, the plan documents instructions for staying in place or evacuating the building. Should evacuation be necessary, the plan includes meeting points outside the building for employees to assemble and specify how status updates will be delivered to both employees and interested third parties.

In the event of an emergency, an effective EC plan can be launched quickly. It enables assigned personnel to brief senior management as soon as possible, communicate information to all interested stakeholders, and anticipate the need for changing communication channels as events develop.