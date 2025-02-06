People-centered business continuity is critical in the age of AI

With the rise of automated IT, critical business processes are increasingly taken over by information systems in the name of making things faster, easier and more resilient. However, people and their unique capabilities are essential ingredients in business continuity.

Business continuity operations focus on people, process, technology and facilities. People -- including employees, customers and stakeholders -- are critical to this process in ways that technology cannot always fill.

For example, airlines struggled to recover after the 2024 CrowdStrike outage because there were not enough employees available on-site to perform a manual restart of systems. Safety of employees and the public can also be at risk. Most emergency notification systems (ENSes) are automated today, enabling rapid, widespread sharing of critical information, such as the location of natural disasters or wildfires. However, the lack of a human being behind a screen managing these messages can result in emergency alerts being automatically sent to the wrong recipients or with incorrect information, as seen with the recent California wildfires.

While automating important processes has its benefits, it can also create a distance between the problem and the problem-solvers. Learn more about why people-centered business continuity is still critical while automation and AI are on the rise.

What is people-centered business continuity? Recognizing that people are the glue that holds an organization together, loss of people is the most critical disruption to be addressed by business continuity. While the other three elements -- process, technology and facilities -- are no less essential, it takes people to harness all pieces into a cohesive business. In an emergency, the organization's first activity must be to assess the event's impact on employees and others, followed by actions to protect people and ensure their safety and security. Two examples are evacuation and shelter-in-place plans. Without people, it can be difficult or downright impossible to respond to and recover from a disruptive event. People are essential for making decisions regarding the launch of business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) plans. Members of the teams associated with BCDR are typically responsible for notifying first responders, vendors, government agencies, stakeholders and employee family members of the event. They are also essential when dealing with the public, such as on social media, TV/radio and print media. Executing a BCDR plan is virtually impossible without people attending exercises, updating plans, and briefing senior leadership and stakeholders.

Examples of how it looks in practice Business continuity efforts vary widely across organizations, so the involvement of people will also look different with each business. For larger organizations, people-centered business continuity might involve on-the-ground support staff or large-scale trainings. For smaller businesses, it might simply be an update to the crisis communications plans to prevent miscommunications. To get a better idea of what people-centered business continuity looks like in practice, here are some general ways to focus on staff in business operations. Keeping employees and others safe . Business continuity plans ideally prioritize employee safety and the safety of others, such as stakeholders, contractors and others involved with the business. These initiatives can include evacuation and shelter-in-place plans, maintaining an inventory of safety equipment, and specialized support activities such as crisis counseling during and after the event.

Business continuity plans ideally prioritize employee safety and the safety of others, such as stakeholders, contractors and others involved with the business. These initiatives can include evacuation and shelter-in-place plans, maintaining an inventory of safety equipment, and specialized support activities such as crisis counseling during and after the event. Plans for communicating with people . Keeping employees and others informed of the status of an event is essential both during and afterward. This is where an ENS can be a valuable tool, delivering messages to people and also receiving confirmation messages. Communications plans should use multiple channels and be easily updated to keep messages current.

Keeping employees and others informed of the status of an event is essential both during and afterward. This is where an ENS can be a valuable tool, delivering messages to people and also receiving confirmation messages. Communications plans should use multiple channels and be easily updated to keep messages current. Support for remote working . The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of remote work. Remote work should be an available option for all people associated with an organization, if feasible.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of remote work. Remote work should be an available option for all people associated with an organization, if feasible. Delivering training and awareness programs . Business continuity plans typically address the importance of training employees and emergency team members on their duties and responsibilities in an emergency. Awareness activities, often in partnership with HR, keep employees and others aware of and informed on BCDR-related trainings and processes. A key activity is to identify emergency team members and train them on the plan(s) and their roles during an emergency.

Business continuity plans typically address the importance of training employees and emergency team members on their duties and responsibilities in an emergency. Awareness activities, often in partnership with HR, keep employees and others aware of and informed on BCDR-related trainings and processes. A key activity is to identify emergency team members and train them on the plan(s) and their roles during an emergency. Creating succession plans . Many organizations overlook who will assume leadership roles if the primary company leader(s) are unavailable. This can be a complex process, and typically is done in partnership with HR. Sometimes the key roles are identified -- not necessarily the incumbent -- and which position is designated as the backup. Succession planning is an essential activity as it ensures continuity of leadership and business expertise.

Many organizations overlook who will assume leadership roles if the primary company leader(s) are unavailable. This can be a complex process, and typically is done in partnership with HR. Sometimes the key roles are identified -- not necessarily the incumbent -- and which position is designated as the backup. Succession planning is an essential activity as it ensures continuity of leadership and business expertise. Creation of employee assistance activities . Ideally developed in partnership with HR, these programs focus on helping employees and others deal with a crisis, both during and after it. These can include support for families when a family member is an employee, financial aid, mental health support, and options for flexible/remote work arrangements.

Ideally developed in partnership with HR, these programs focus on helping employees and others deal with a crisis, both during and after it. These can include support for families when a family member is an employee, financial aid, mental health support, and options for flexible/remote work arrangements. Policies and procedures . Business continuity plans should have policies and clearly defined procedures for various emergency scenarios, such as natural disasters, severe weather, fires and cyberattacks. Sharing this information regularly with employees is an essential way to help them understand their roles and responsibilities during an emergency.

Business continuity plans should have policies and clearly defined procedures for various emergency scenarios, such as natural disasters, severe weather, fires and cyberattacks. Sharing this information regularly with employees is an essential way to help them understand their roles and responsibilities during an emergency. Regular reviews, exercises and audits . Business continuity plans are only as good as the information they contain and how well employees understand the plans and their responsibilities during an emergency. Periodic plan reviews ensure they are up to date, especially with employee contact information. Exercises ensure that BCDR team members and employees know what to do in an emergency. Audits ensure that the controls embedded in the plans are appropriate and consistent with good practice.

Business continuity plans are only as good as the information they contain and how well employees understand the plans and their responsibilities during an emergency. Periodic plan reviews ensure they are up to date, especially with employee contact information. Exercises ensure that BCDR team members and employees know what to do in an emergency. Audits ensure that the controls embedded in the plans are appropriate and consistent with good practice. Continuous improvement. Business continuity programs are not stagnant; they should be regularly reviewed by people within the organization and improved wherever possible.

Benefits to the organization The principal benefit to an organization of having employees who are well-informed and trained in business continuity is that the organization's chances of survival in an event are much better than if no such arrangements were in place. Additional benefits include building a company culture that knows the importance of business continuity, an employee population that has confidence in its ability to deal with emergencies, greater customer confidence in the company's ability to stay in business, and a boost to the company's reputation.