13 reasons your disaster recovery plan failed

IT teams that implement a technology disaster recovery plan hope they never have to use it. However, never running a disaster recovery plan through a crisis can mean an untested strategy and the risk of the DR plan failing. No organization wants to face a disruption, but IT teams must not be caught by surprise if one does occur.

The unpredictable nature of threats like ransomware and natural disasters means they can strike at any moment, even if an organization hasn't dealt with them before. If a major disruption to IT infrastructure resources never occurs, the organization might not know for certain that its plan will work.

To adequately understand the importance of a tested disaster recovery plan, IT teams must know the causes of DR plan failure. In addition to guidance on constructing a DR plan, below you'll find 13 common reasons why a DR plan might fail and how to avoid them.

Importance of DR planning While most IT organizations accept that a DR plan can help in an emergency, they can never be totally certain it will work as needed, or if the systems and people will perform as intended. DR planning aims to ensure IT infrastructure elements -- including hardware, software, network services, environmental systems, physical security, cybersecurity, utility services and people -- are safe from a disruptive event. If properly protected by a DR strategy, these critical elements can subsequently return to previous operations. In a data center, DR typically addresses multiple elements, including the following: Backup, recovery, replacement and restoration of hardware devices.

Backup, recovery and restoration of network services.

Backup, recovery, retrieval and reinstatement of systems and data.

Recovery and restoration of physical facilities used by the data center.

Recovery and restoration of utility services, such as power and water.

Recovery of IT personnel and their return to their previous roles. In practice, the above issues might be addressed by a single DR plan. IT teams can also develop individual plans for specific mission-critical resources. The former option describes how to restore IT operations at a high level, while individual plans go into the details of recovering, restarting, testing and validating resources before they return to production status. In short, the high-level plan describes procedures to recover and restore IT operations, and assumes that the practical details will be addressed by subject matter experts within the IT department. In theory, this approach should work, unless the incident occurs outside the scenarios presented as part of the high-level DR plan.

What if the DR plan fails? When building DR plans, it is important to take an all-hazards approach while considering potential disruptive events. This increases the likelihood that procedures described in plans will perform as needed -- or at least will help mitigate the severity of the incident. But what if the above DR planning and recovery initiatives do not work as anticipated? First, when developing plans, IT teams must consider the issue of DR plan failure. For example, suppose the strategy for protecting servers is to have an inventory of devices ready to replace damaged units. When was the last time the reserve servers were tested? If the backup servers do not work, for whatever reason, then recovery is jeopardized. The same goes for major business systems. If the backup app is not available, or cannot be obtained in a timely fashion, the organization's business -- and reputation -- might be adversely affected.