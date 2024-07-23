8 reasons businesses have no DR plan (and why they're wrong)

Businesses hinge on data availability and uninterrupted service delivery. The adage "failing to plan is planning to fail" holds particularly true in the context of disaster recovery. So why is this critical component of business strategy so often neglected?

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 40% of small businesses never reopen following a disaster. This is partly because of the serious costs associated with downtime. IDC reports that as of 2022, on average, an hour of downtime can cost companies $250,000.

In addition to costs, cyberattacks are increasingly rampant. According to the University of Maryland, a hacker attack occurs every 39 seconds, impacting one in three Americans each year.

Even with these staggering figures, many organizations remain reluctant to invest in disaster recovery (DR) planning.

The decision to have no disaster recovery plan can be attributed to several factors, including misjudged risk and financial shortsightedness. Below are eight common reasons why businesses might decide against a strong DR strategy. IT and DR teams need to understand the thinking behind these decisions to avoid making the same mistakes.

1. Misunderstanding of risk A prevalent reason for the lack of investment in DR planning is a misunderstanding of risk. Some organizations view disasters as rare anomalies rather than integral parts of risk management. This leads to a dangerous underestimation of the probability and impact of potential disasters.

2. Cost concerns Investing in DR is often perceived as a significant financial undertaking with no immediate return. Businesses operating with tight budgets might find it challenging to allocate funds for something that does not contribute directly to day-to-day operations or revenue generation. Unfortunately, this is an extremely common scenario. The result is a bias for investing in areas that promise tangible and short-term benefits over the long-term benefits of disaster recovery.

3. Complexity of DR Planning DR planning can be complex and resource-intensive. It requires a thorough analysis of business processes, identification of critical systems, and the development of detailed response protocols. For many companies, particularly small to mid-sized ones, the challenge of creating and maintaining a comprehensive DR plan can be daunting, leading to procrastination or half-hearted measures.

4. Rapid technological change Technology evolves at a breakneck pace. The threats also change. Some organizations might put off DR planning, thinking that any investment could quickly become obsolete. This wait-and-see approach can leave businesses with no disaster recovery plan vulnerable to current threats while they focus on potential future risks.

5. Lack of expertise DR planning is a specialized field, and not all organizations have the in-house expertise to develop an effective plan. The shortage of qualified professionals who can understand and implement disaster recovery strategies can discourage businesses from engaging in the planning process.

6. Overreliance on insurance Many companies rely too much on insurance as their safety net, mistakenly believing that financial reimbursement post-disaster is equivalent to recovery. While insurance is crucial, it does not address the operational continuity and data integrity aspects, which are essential for a business to survive in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. Without the data, the business will not be able to conduct business.

7. Inadequate testing and maintenance A DR plan requires regular testing and updating, tasks that can fall by the wayside in the daily grind of business operations. This perceived ongoing commitment can deter organizations from initiating a DR plan.

8. Psychological distance: "It won't happen to us" Disasters are often thought of as abstract events, both geographically and mentally. If an organization has never experienced a significant disruption, there might be a lack of urgency to prepare for one, as the threat does not feel immediate or real.