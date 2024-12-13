Disaster recovery glossary: 27 terms to know

In a time of crisis, no one wants to be unsure of what a business process or IT component is.

Disaster recovery is the strategy businesses use to prepare for and recover from disruption or cessation of operations. IT disaster recovery addresses data, service and infrastructure issues to restore functionality.

With such a broad array of functions and technologies involved, it's critical that employees working on disaster recovery understand the terminology. With the right information, you can either help fix an issue and move the recovery along, or inform other relevant parties what is happening moment by moment.

Some common DR terms might be unfamiliar to team members who normally focus on protocols, automation tools and other technical aspects of IT. The following list defines 27 key disaster recovery terms that IT teams, DR personnel and upper management should be familiar with to plan and execute a successful recovery.