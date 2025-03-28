Business impact analysis vs. risk assessment explained

Risk assessments and business impact analyses are two key elements of a DR plan, but they are not interchangeable. For an airtight DR plan, an organization should conduct both a business impact analysis and risk assessment.

At first glance, a BIA and risk assessment might appear to perform a similar purpose. However, each one addresses a different critical aspect of DR planning. A BIA explains the effects of particular disasters and their severity. Risk assessments analyze potential threats and their likelihood of happening.

To understand the differences between a business impact analysis vs. risk assessment, it helps to know the reason behind each process, as well as how and when each is performed.

What is a risk assessment? A risk assessment identifies situations that might be disruptive to a business. Risk assessments are often done for the business as a whole, but IT-specific risk assessments are also common. Risk assessments usually identify risks in various areas, including cybersecurity, telecommunications failures and geopolitical incidents. Natural disasters are a common area of concern addressed in risk assessments. For example, an organization in a coastal area might be at risk of experiencing a hurricane. A hurricane could potentially cause a long-term power failure or even flooding of the data center that could disrupt the business. Risk assessments also commonly include insider-based actions. These risks might be accidental, such as a user deleting a file, or they might be deliberate actions, such as a disgruntled employee who infects the organization with malware. Sometimes, risk assessments include risks that are not directly tied to the business. For example, a large-scale terrorist attack in the area might prevent a company from doing business for a period, even if the company was not a direct target of the attack. Similarly, ever since the lockdowns that occurred in 2020, many businesses have been planning for disruptions stemming from future pandemics. A risk assessment examines the likelihood and impact of a potential threat to show the risk it poses to an organization.

What is a business impact analysis? A business impact analysis is a study that seeks to determine how the disruption of key business processes will affect the business. The contents of the business impact analysis are different for every organization because the report reflects heavily on the nature of the business. For example, one factor that a healthcare organization would likely address in a business impact analysis is HIPAA violations. Such a violation would likely result in hefty fines, though the penalties for major violations could be more severe. In any case, these types of regulatory violations would have an adverse affect on the business. In contrast, a manufacturing company would not be subject to HIPAA, but the business might have to consider other industry-specific incidents and regulations. One of the most common factors in a BIA is lost revenue due to the inability to service clients. Another consideration is increased costs due to things such as IT overtime hours, emergency hardware acquisitions or cloud costs. Depending on the incident's nature, the organization might also lose customers who have lost trust in the organization. Additionally, an organization might suffer penalties and legal fees related to a failure to meet its contractual obligations. A business impact analysis identifies the impact of disruptive events on an organization.