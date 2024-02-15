How to craft cyber-risk statements that work, with examples

One of the chief challenges today's CISOs face is effectively positioning cybersecurity as a business issue and communicating to enterprise stakeholders why they should care.

Enter cyber-risk statements, which concisely summarize potential cyber threats and their implications for the bottom line. Not only are these statements key tools in a company's cybersecurity strategy, they help all stakeholders understand and manage cyber-risks.

What is a cyber-risk statement? A cyber-risk statement is a formal declaration identifying a specific threat to an organization's digital assets. It includes the following information: Description. A description of the threat and the asset at risk.

The likelihood the threat will compromise the asset. Impact. The potential impact on the organization if that does occur. Cyber-risk statements are integral to a company's risk management strategy, offering a clear and structured way to communicate cyber threats to stakeholders. They are useful for several reasons: Risk awareness . They raise awareness about potential cyber threats within the organization.

They are often required for regulatory compliance and can be used in external and internal reporting. This is especially notable given the increase in mandatory SEC cyber-risk incident reporting. Stakeholder confidence. They help to build trust among stakeholders by demonstrating a proactive approach to cybersecurity that aligns with business goals. Security managers should focus on the business impact of these threats, as opposed to the technical risks.

How to write a cyber-risk statement To write an effective cyber-risk statement, consider the following key steps: Identify the risk. Start by identifying potential cyber threats that put the business at risk. These can range from phishing attacks, malware and data breaches to insider threats and system outages.

Describe how the identified threat could materialize, including methods attackers might use and vulnerabilities they might exploit. Don't neglect social attack vectors, which remain the most likely entry point for most companies. Assess the likelihood and impact . Evaluate how likely it is for the risk scenario to occur and the potential impact on the organization. Consider both quantitative and qualitative measures. Note: Security managers should focus on the business impact of these threats, as opposed to the technical impact. Remember, cyber-risk statements are going to the board. They should be legible and meaningful to executive stakeholders, with an eye on the bottom line.

Outline the steps the organization is taking or plans to take to mitigate the identified risk. In addition, identify mitigation costs to help determine priorities. Review and update regularly. Cyber threats evolve rapidly, so it's important to review and update the risk statement regularly. Most companies do this annually, but ideally, they should be reviewed quarterly and after any reportable incident.