How do risk assessment costs vary and why?

Organizations may be tempted to treat risk assessments as a routine check-box compliance exercise once a year. But that mindset can cost them dearly.

Risk assessment costs extend far beyond a single line item in an IT or security budget. They include staff time, data collection, modeling and, increasingly, continuous monitoring of rapidly changing environments. More importantly, they influence how organizations understand and prepare for the financial effects of disruptions, from system outages to cyberattacks to natural disasters.

For CISOs, IT directors and business continuity leaders, the challenge extends beyond calculating the cost of risk assessments. It requires understanding the broader cost of risk management and making informed decisions about where to invest to reduce exposure.

"When organizations think about risk, they often default to high, medium and low categorizations," said Justin Kates, senior business continuity advisor at Wawa, Inc. "But those abstractions don't help decision-makers understand the real financial impact. The goal should be to convert everything into dollars."

Introduction to risk assessment costs At a basic level, risk assessment costs include the resources required to identify, analyze and evaluate potential threats to operations, systems and data. These costs typically fall into several categories: personnel time, technology investments, external consulting and data acquisition. However, many organizations underestimate the true scope. "One of the biggest overlooked costs is stakeholder participation," Kates said. "You may assume you have someone internally who can run the assessment, but that process pulls in people across the organization, [such as] finance, operations and IT, and takes time away from other priorities." Additional costs may include purchasing external data, engaging third-party partners or conducting specialized analyses to better understand risk frequency and impact. Scope is one of the biggest cost drivers, according to Danny Manimbo, managing principal and AI practice leader at Schellman. Organizations must account for increasingly complex environments, including multi-cloud architectures, third-party dependencies and emerging technologies, such as AI. "Everything from regulatory requirements to system dependencies to data inventory plays a role in determining what a sufficient risk assessment looks like," Manimbo said.

Understanding the total cost of risk To move beyond basic cost tracking, organizations are increasingly focusing on the total cost of risk (TCOR), a broader measure that captures both the cost of managing risk and the financial impact of potential disruptions. TCOR typically includes the following: Direct costs, such as staffing, tools and consulting.

Indirect costs, such as downtime, data loss and recovery delays.

Risk financing costs, including insurance premiums and claims. However, many of these elements are difficult to quantify. "The intangibles are really difficult," said Cassandra Mack, chief information security officer at TensorWave. "It's easy to do the math when you have hard data like system failure rates or staffing costs. But when you don't have data, organizations end up estimating, and those estimates can be unreliable." To improve accuracy, Kates recommended breaking complex risks into smaller, measurable components, a process known as decomposition. "For example, instead of estimating the cost of a system outage as a single number, you break it down into lost revenue, response costs and recovery expenses," he said. "Those individual elements are easier to quantify, and together they give you a clearer picture of total cost." Even with structured approaches, many organizations rely on external data sources, insurance benchmarks or risk quantification tools to fill gaps. But these methods are only as good as the data behind them, Mack said. "If you don't have strong internal data, you're often relying on industry averages or external inputs," she said. "That can help, but there's still a level of uncertainty you have to account for."

Factors that influence risk assessment costs There is no one-size-fits-all formula for risk assessment costs, as many factors influence the final amount. Direct vs. indirect costs Risk assessment costs include both direct expenses, such as personnel, tools and consultants, and indirect costs tied to potential disruptions. Indirect costs can be significant. These include lost revenue, contractual penalties, customer attrition and reputational damage resulting from downtime or service interruptions. "What's an hour of downtime going to cost?" Manimbo said. "That depends on revenue impact, customer expectations and how critical those systems are to the business." Business size and complexity Organization size and complexity play a major role in determining costs. For example, large enterprises often have more resources to absorb disruptions, but they also face greater complexity, including more systems, dependencies and regulatory requirements. Smaller organizations, on the other hand, may have fewer resources but higher relative exposure. "For small and midsize businesses, even a short disruption can be devastating," Manimbo said. "They don't always have the financial cushion or operational redundancy that larger enterprises have." Annual vs. continuous models Traditionally, many organizations conduct risk assessments annually. But that approach is becoming less effective as environments change more rapidly. "With the pace of change today, [including] cloud configurations, new systems and AI integrations, a once-a-year assessment can quickly become outdated," Manimbo said. Static assessments can also create a false sense of security, Mack said. "By the time you document your risk posture, it may already have changed," she said. "Organizations that aren't moving toward continuous monitoring are going to fall behind." At the same time, continuous models introduce additional costs, including tooling, automation platforms and ongoing analysis. So, organizations must evaluate whether increased frequency provides meaningful value, Kates said. "If your risk environment doesn't change that often, doing more frequent assessments may not be worth the investment," he said. "It's about finding the right balance." In-house vs. outsourced approaches Another key decision is whether to conduct risk assessments internally or engage external providers. In-house approaches can be more cost-effective for organizations with the right expertise and resources. However, they may lack objectivity or specialized knowledge. "Many organizations assume they can handle risk assessments internally," Mack said. "But without the right experience or data, those assessments may not be credible, especially to investors or insurers." External partners can bring established methodologies and industry benchmarks, but at a higher cost. "They've done it many times and have a structured approach," Mack said. "That can add credibility and help organizations take the process more seriously." Additionally, many organizations can use existing internal capabilities, such as financial planning teams, to support risk modeling efforts, Kates said. "You don't always need a specialized tool," he said. "Basic modeling techniques, even in Excel, can get you most of the way there."