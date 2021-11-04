What are the 6 components of structured cabling?

In decades past, cabling for voice and data communications systems was far less complex than it is today. Most systems used two-pair or four-pair copper wire sheathed in a binder to protect the cable. Connections often involved stripping off the end of the wire to expose the copper conductor. This was then attached to a set of connectors, usually called a connecting block, which connected physical devices to a switching apparatus, such as a PBX system.

With the growth of digital transmission in virtually all kinds of voice and data communications equipment in the late 1970s and early 1980s, new types of wiring and connectors emerged. The idea was to simplify the process of connecting devices to their primary system, hopefully speeding up the process of building a wired infrastructure for both voice and data devices.

What is a structured cabling system? As wiring and connection points evolved, more standardization was needed for cabling, connectors and the different types of wiring, including copper, fiber and coaxial. The American National Standards Institute and Telecommunications Industry Association set forth a series of standards, ANSI/TIA-568, to introduce guidelines for all aspects of residential and commercial building cable distribution systems. These standards shape the structured cabling system. Structured cabling is based on six components that, together, provide a convenient, repeatable and easily implemented framework for installing telecommunications cabling. The six components of structured cabling are the following: Entrance Facilities Equipment Room Backbone Cabling Telecommunications Room Horizontal Cabling Work Area

Why is structured cabling important? Structured cabling greatly simplifies the installation of a cable infrastructure that supports a wide variety of voice and data communications equipment. Whether installing a coaxial outlet in a home or wiring a skyscraper, the components are all made to specific standards for electrical transmission, resistance, cable lengths, connectors and cable fabrication. Structured cabling also enhances troubleshooting of wiring problems when using the proper diagnostic equipment, which is designed to be compatible with the ANSI/TIA-568.0/1 standards. Installation is also easier with structured cabling because the interfaces are standardized, typically using snap-in connectors.

Structured cabling standards The development of structured cabling systems was greatly helped with the release of the ANSI/TIA-568 standard in 1991. Its sections included Generic Telecommunications Cabling for Customer Premises (C.0) and Commercial Building Telecommunications Infrastructure Standard (C.1). The two standards have been updated numerous times in the past 30 years, and the current iterations are ANSI/TIA-568.0 (customer premises) and ANSI/TIA-568.1 (commercial buildings). Both were most recently updated in March 2020.

Structured cabling benefits The installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of cable infrastructures are greatly simplified with structured cabling. This saves money through standardization of all hardware components and cable types. It also saves time with installation as connectors and their wiring are greatly simplified. The ANSI/TIA-568 standard is adaptable to virtually any kind of residential and commercial wiring requirements.