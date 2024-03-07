How can AI help cloud storage security?

AI is finding its way into just about every part of IT. With cloud storage specifically, admins can use AI to enhance their security.

AI appears -- at least initially -- well-positioned to provide value to cloud storage assets, such as improved device management, better analysis and reporting of storage performance, and help in identifying potential threats to security. Implement the following best practices with AI to improve the overall cloud storage security experience.

Use AI effectively for cloud storage security Properly train the AI resources in their roles before use in production. Users should define their cloud storage security criteria for AI, identify the security information it must learn, then program and test the system before it goes into production. Organizations should encrypt data at rest as well as in transit. While current encryption methods are quite powerful, AI-enhanced encryption algorithms can provide even greater security, especially in cloud storage environments. AI-based storage management systems can generate automated assistants that provide real-time status reporting of cloud storage operations. They can also act on instructions from the local storage technician to launch specific functions such as creating a performance log or changing cloud storage access parameters. Coordinate such activities with the cloud service provider. Networks are essential elements of a storage infrastructure that uses the cloud. Train AI technology to identify suspicious code patterns that can suggest a possible security breach locally or within the cloud storage service. Use it for network perimeters that need protection from cyberattacks as well. The AI tool can quickly examine millions of code anomalies and identify potential candidates for remediation. Admins could also use generative AI (GenAI) to recommend improvements for storage security resources. Coordinate between the cloud service provider and storage team.