Flash, AI and cloud: 3 IT takeaways from Pure Accelerate

For IT professionals, the event season provides an excellent opportunity to gauge the state of technology options and measure their own organization's progress versus their peers. With that in mind, this year's Pure Accelerate presented those IT leaders with three important lessons as we enter the second half of 2025.

1. As the cost of flash storage falls, hard drives must justify their existence in on-premises deployments. On stage at this year's Pure Accelerate, John "Coz" Colgrove, founder and chief visionary officer, held up a 300 TB DirectFlash module and talked about a path to delivering 600 TB and beyond. For those not familiar with Pure's DirectFlash technology, it is a custom-designed, NVMe-based flash storage component (SSD alternative) to support Pure's FlashArray or FlashBlade storage systems. The takeaway is that the cost of all-flash storage capacity is continuing to fall, and the density continues to increase significantly. The rise of AI initiatives, along with an increased demand for accelerated recovery time in the case of a disaster or ransomware attack, has fueled increased demand for higher levels of performance and greater predictability for workloads, such as backups and archives, traditionally stored on hard drives. For CIOs and other IT decision-makers, it is essential to lose any former preconception that important workloads should reside on flash, and less important workloads must reside on hard disk to save costs. With the cost and density of flash storage improving, the cost savings and operational benefits from consolidation can make using multiple tiers of flash storage the optimal option.

2. Now is the time to define how AI-based copilots will fit into your internal IT operations. Pure Storage also demonstrated how its AI Copilot, announced at last year's event, can use natural language inputs to help IT administrators better understand their current storage environment. Example uses include assessing data security and protection, managing performance, capacity and power, and serving as a knowledge search source to better understand the underlying technology. Pure Storage is not alone in offering AI copilots of infrastructure. HPE GreenLake Intelligence launched last month, which, in a similar fashion, is designed to accept natural language to provide insights into an IT infrastructure environment. Tools such as Pure's AI Copilot offer tremendous potential to help administrators better understand, manage and optimize their storage environment while also offering the ability to implement changes. Prior to implementing anything, Pure's AI Copilot asks for permission to act and logs the approval to ensure compliance and tracking. Here is the bottom line: Generative AI technology is incredibly powerful but still new. Pure Storage is ahead of the game in integrating this technology to aid storage admins, and they should check out what is possible. Start with lower-risk operations, such as looking for optimization recommendations, and then use more traditional methods to verify the recommendations from AI. Moving forward, ensure that your organization has a formal plan in place for how to evaluate and integrate generative AI tools into internal IT operations.