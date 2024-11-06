Pure offers fully managed VMware migration to Azure

Pure Storage has introduced a new service to help customers migrate their on-premises VMware environments to Microsoft Azure.

Coming soon to customer preview, Pure Storage Cloud for Azure VMware Solution is a block storage as a service available for AVS. The offering will be a migration and management tool, easing the movement of block data into the cloud. It will also come with native integration across the Azure Portal and Pure storage, and customers will be able to apply their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), or Azure credits, to the service.

Pure Storage Cloud for AVS is a fully managed version of Pure Cloud Block Store for AVS that launched last year. Pure Cloud Block Store for AVS is still available to customers, according to Pure.

Storage vendors are ascertaining use cases where they can provide hybrid offerings to customers, according to Henry Baltazar, an analyst at 451 Research, which is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"One of the best ways for [storage vendors] to maintain or continue delivering value is use cases like migration," he said.

Smoothing migration Data migration to the public cloud can better optimize large data storage and usage, compared with having it on-premises, where there is limited space. However, this comes with challenges, such as the time to migrate and potentially migrating duplicate data, Baltazar said. Another obstacle is that data storage on-premises and in the cloud aren't mirrors of each other, according to Pure. The vendor said it intends to overcome these challenges by providing the same services in the cloud and on-premises so data doesn't have to fit a new or different service. "The biggest problem [with migration] is trying to get consistency between different clouds or trying to get consistency between on-premises and public cloud," Baltazar said. Pure's new offering brings storage functionality such as deduplication and compression, reducing the time and costs of migration, he said. Tailoring Pure Storage Cloud for AVS and integrating it with VMware Virtual Volumes (vVols), VMs stored in a container, makes this more of a "lift and shift" to the cloud, according to Steve McDowell, founder and analyst at NAND Research. "You still have to move the data up, but … it looks just like on-prem storage," he said. McDowell noted that other storage vendors offer data services in clouds with enterprise features similar to on-premises. But Pure uses vVols and block storage to shift the workload into the cloud, something that doesn't currently have direct competition.