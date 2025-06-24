Pure//Accelerate 2025 showcases cyber-resilience, sustainability

We provide market insights, research and advisory, and technical validations for tech buyers.

At Pure//Accelerate 2025 in Las Vegas, against a backdrop of growing data volumes, increasing cyberthreats and the impending impact of AI workloads, executives from Pure Storage and Rubrik elaborated on the strategic partnership between the all-flash array vendor and the data protection company.

The partnership reflects a shift in how enterprises approach data management and cyber-resilience. The result delivers a unified platform that addresses cyber-resilience and data protection.

In addition, it was evident at the show that Pure's commitment to sustainability remains steadfast.

From manual to autonomous: The evolution of data management According to Rob Lee, CTO at Pure Storage, we're witnessing a fundamental transformation in enterprise data architectures. "We're moving from manual driving to autonomous and automated systems," Lee explained, highlighting the shift from managing storage to managing data itself. This evolution encompasses three critical areas: storage management through fleet management and virtualization, IT ops through automation and policy-driven operations, and comprehensive data set management transformation. At the core of this evolution is Pure Storage Enterprise Data Cloud, designed to support enterprise data architectures, including AI data, for the next five to 10 years. The platform's intelligent control plane, Pure Fusion, delivers enhanced observability and AIOps capabilities, enabling organizations to gain deeper insights into their data environments and reduce management complexity and guesswork.

Building in cyber-resilience "Built-in cyber resilience" isn't just a feature -- it's the foundational element of the joint Pure Storage-Rubrik platform. Brian McCarthy, president of global field operations at Rubrik, emphasized that this partnership stands apart through full technical integration rather than mere marketing alignment. The integration delivers near-zero recovery time objectives by addressing the two questions that typically consume 90% of recovery time during an incident: What was impacted, and where is the last clean copy? By using Rubrik's threat intelligence feeds and Pure Storage's rapid recovery capabilities, organizations can identify incidents of compromise and determine the last clean point in seconds or minutes rather than hours or days. McCarthy reminded us that "the enemy is downtime," and the partnership between Rubrik and Pure Storage directly targets this challenge.

Sustainability at the core Alex McMullan, CTO of international at Pure Storage, highlighted the critical importance of energy efficiency in modern data centers. With 40% to 50% of generated power lost to transmission and conversion and individual GPUs potentially consuming as much electricity as a four-person household, sustainability has become both an environmental and economic concern in most parts of the developed world. As organizations continue to face evolving cyberthreats and growing data volumes, the Pure Storage-Rubrik partnership offers a blueprint for modern data management. Pure Storage's commitment to sustainability is evident in its engineering achievements, including Evergreen//One, which enables customers to upgrade and maintain storage infrastructure without a rip-and-replace approach, thus avoiding substantial electronic waste. In addition, Pure's AI Copilot has a dedicated sustainability assistant feature that helps organizations manage their environmental impact. The assistant identifies an organization's carbon footprint, highlights efficiency gaps across the storage infrastructure and provides guidance for implementing sustainable operations across the Pure Storage infrastructure.