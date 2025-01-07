Pure Storage, Micron expand QLC NAND partnership

In a bid to gain more hyperscaler business, Pure Storage and Micron have expanded their collaboration to include the upcoming generation of Micron QLC NAND.

The expanded partnership will use G9 -- Micron's soon-to-be-released quad-level cell NAND node -- for future DirectFlash Modules (DFMs), Pure's version of SSDs. Details of the new NAND are sparse, as Micron plans to release specifics for a wider release. However, G9 QLC NAND will be used in future DFMs for hyperscalers to provide additional flash storage for new data centers and replace aging storage like HDDs with faster, more compact alternatives, according to Pure.

This is the second NAND supplier partnership Pure has highlighted in as many months, with Kioxia becoming a partner in December, according to Steve McDowell, founder and analyst at NAND Research.

"Pure is name-checking their suppliers, showing that they have firm control of their supply chain," he said.

Focus on hyperscalers A little more than a year ago, Pure created a line of business wholly focused on hyperscalers, according to Bill Cerreta, general manager of hyperscale at Pure Storage. He said the focus has paid off and pointed to the company's Dec. 3 third-quarter earnings, in which Pure reported a design win with a top-four hyperscaler. Cerreta said he sees the expanded partnership as a continuation of the decade-long partnership Pure has had with Micron, which allows customers to have the latest technology for their DFM as soon as it is available. "Keep in mind, some of the solutions we're providing to the hyperscale do not include a Pure array," he said. "They are DFMs with a software solution." Hyperscalers tend to build their own equipment, according to Camberley Bates, an analyst at The Futurum Group. So, the question is, if hyperscalers build everything, why not build a flash module? "Because somebody else has done it and done a darn good job," Bates said referring to Pure's DFM.