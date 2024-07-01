It's time to rethink enterprise storage for the AI era

At Pure Storage's recent Accelerate conference, the all-flash storage pioneer shared its strategy and vision spanning security, AI, new software, hardware, as-a-service delivery and more.

The announcement that struck me the most was Pure's move to embed its Fusion management and control software directly into the core Purity operating system. The implications for Pure customers, prospective customers and the market more broadly could be significant.

To understand why, let's take a step back and consider that the way enterprises buy, deploy, configure and manage their data center storage has not changed over the last 30 years.

First, business leaders decide they need a new application or service, and eventually the storage and infrastructure team buys or configures a storage system to support that new workload. Though this process supports the individual business requirement, the net result for most organizations has been a patchwork of storage islands, each supporting different technologies, protocols and service-level agreements. For most, this is an inefficient and complex mess that further saddles already-stretched IT teams.

Research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group found this storage complexity manifests in numerous ways; storage provisioning is still a laborious and time-consuming process for many, and finding the storage skills to maintain such environments is a struggle. Complexity impacts broader IT efforts around automation, and storage becomes a barrier to moving to modern application architectures, such as containers. And this is before you factor in that organizations increasingly want to manage storage both on premises and in the public cloud. Net-net, this silo-centric mindset ultimately slows down an organization's ability to deliver new projects and initiatives on time and on budget.

None of these are new problems, but they are becoming more challenging in the face of continued data growth, hybrid cloud and the rise of new application architectures designed to support, among other things, AI workloads. In particular, the success of an AI project puts a huge emphasis on having the right data, at the right time, in the right location. At a time when just about every organization is figuring out their AI play, the imperative to solve these underlying storage architecture issues has never been stronger.