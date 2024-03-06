Pure1, Evergreen expand self-service and data protection

Pure Storage is building out its as-a-service offering with new self-service capabilities and data protection.

The vendor's as-a-service data management platform, Pure1, and its Evergreen subscription portfolio are adding new automation and expanded disaster recovery features. This includes automated upgrades, which allows the vendor to manage the hardware; AIOps for anomaly detection; and updated disaster recovery options for self-service deployment and VM protection.

The Pure1 and Evergreen update plays into the as-a-service direction the company is heading, according to Steve McDowell, an analyst and founding partner at NAND Research. Looking at last week's earnings for Pure, storage as a service is a huge growth area for the vendor.

"Almost half of their revenue is now consumption-based, as a service," he said.

This is beneficial to IT departments as they prefer to spend less time managing infrastructure, McDowell noted. Pure's value proposition has always been around simplifying the experience, including with its as-a-service offering, he said.

Auto upgrades More than one-third of Pure's customers use ActiveCluster for multisite stretch cluster offering, Pure said. Upgrades to Pure's Purity flash storage operating environment required manual effort to keep multiple sites in sync. Now, the vendor is enabling this automatically via Pure1. [Autonomous upgrades] are good for IT teams as they don't have to worry as much about the hardware. Steve McDowellAnalyst and founding partner, NAND Research "[Autonomous upgrades] are good for IT teams as they don't have to worry as much about the hardware," McDowell said. Enabling autonomous upgrades pushes Pure closer to a pure cloud model where Pure maintains and upgrades all its infrastructure, he said. A year or so ago, other storage-as-a-service offerings such as Dell Apex or NetApp Keystone began to provide cloudlike subscription models that were more focused on economics. Automation is something many customers are looking toward, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. IT teams need to control the upgrade process, but not be in the path of critical updates that could slow down production. "The demands on IT admins have become so large that everyone is under pressure to wear multiple hats," he said. Automating upgrades relieves this pressure and allows organizations to scale, Sinclair said.