Pure Storage supporting automation with cloudlike approach

Pure Storage aims to bring a cloudlike experience for storage management to its platform customers in the coming months, alongside a refresh of its hardware catalog.

The new software and hardware headlined Pure Storage's keynote Wednesday during the vendor's Pure//Accelerate 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

The hardware updates continue Pure's message that all-flash storage is the future of customer data centers by updating existing lines for greater IOPS and performance capability, alongside a new array offering that prioritizes performance.

Pure's forthcoming Enterprise Data Cloud software, however, represents a more fundamental shift in the company's strategy, according to vendor spokespeople in a media briefing prior to the conference. EDC uses the company's Pure Fusion software to manage and automate storage workloads across a customer's entire Pure Storage array fleet, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

The new cloud platform shows a maturation of the company over the past decade as it moves from simply providing storage hardware to more of a data center management play, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

"A decade ago, Pure Storage was a one-product company, but now they've evolved into a whole portfolio," Robinson said.

Cloud data EDC is a conceptual platform for storage workload and workflow automation using the storage-as-code Pure Fusion software and API connections built into the company's arrays, according to a news release from Pure. The capability abstracts a customer's Pure Storage fleets into unified pools of storage with automated discovery tools and every array treated as an endpoint, said Chadd Kenney, vice president of product management at Pure Storage. "We're building a platform that the enterprise can build entire data estates off of [and that] intelligently lands workloads where they need to be," Kenney said. Bringing that cloudlike management to the hardware itself, and not through an external partner or SaaS, is a definite market differentiation, said Ray Lucchesi, founder and president of Silverton Consulting. "Customers are used to having SaaS services that they can scale in the cloud, and Pure has done this architectural remake that can offer this in their arrays," Lucchesi said. The first major capability coming to Pure Fusion that is intended to push the vendor's paradigm shift will be Workflow Automation, which offers preset and remote provisioning for file, block and object storage. Admins will no longer need to preplan storage deployments, as the software will instead automate and provision based on workload parameters, according to the vendor. Like competitors such as NetApp and its platform announcements last year, Pure Storage is heading more into data management, Robinson said. Getting the storage environment to integrate with the broader environment is still one of the biggest [storage management] challenges that organizations have. Simon RobinsonAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group Pure is taking an approach more focused on IT infrastructure administration over data management, as hybrid cloud fleet management remains a significant coordination challenge for many enterprises, he said. This is about the more intelligent management and mapping of the data resources and capabilities to the physical storage. "They're recognizing this is a challenge," Robinson said. "Getting the storage environment to integrate with the broader environment is still one of the biggest [storage management] challenges that organizations have." The data management capabilities centered by NetApp might be more feature-rich compared with Pure's EDC offering at launch, said Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research. "EDC seems to add a more seamless storage management experience, especially when managing a fleet of devices, but doesn't seem to add Pure capabilities into cloud or the location abstraction that NetApp announced last fall with their universal metadata layer and global namespace additions to OnTap," Ellis said. EDC is available now with additional capabilities coming later this summer, according to Pure Storage. Meanwhile, Pure Storage previewed other management and supporting software in the keynote. Deeper partnerships with Rubrik and CrowdStrike are intended to bring better threat detection and logging capabilities to the platform. A new capability within Pure Protect called VMware to VMware Recovery enables customers to recover VMware workloads outside the cloud. In addition, Pure Storage's AI Copilot, which was teased at last year's show, is now generally available.