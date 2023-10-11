Hitachi Vantara gives single view of storage

Hitachi Vantara plans to simplify storing data by moving it under one control plane, regardless of type or location.

Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One, coming in 2024, consolidates the vendor's storage portfolio. The single hybrid cloud platform will provide cloud-like services, balance workloads for more efficient storage management and ensure global availability.

The new platform goes beyond unified storage management and marks an architectural shift for the vendor, according to Scott Sinclair, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"There's an overall management of storage anywhere, but also a software-defined data plane that supports block, file and object that can be deployed anywhere," he said.

Simplicity sans silos Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One is the vendor's first step to reduce storage complexity for customers, according to Bharti Patel, senior vice president and head of engineering at Hitachi Vantara. Hitachi will "take care of" the underlying complexity, and customers can focus on managing data on premises and in the cloud, she said. The Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One allows customers to manage storage with a unified architecture on one control plane, data fabric and data plane across all storage types, including block, file, object, cloud, mainframe and software-defined storage workloads. The platform is managed by a single software stack, according to the vendor. The historical problem in the storage industry for decades is that everything is a silo. Henry BaltazarAnalyst, 451 Research If customers have a system for mission-critical and cooler data, storage workloads are probably straightforward to manage, according to Henry Baltazar, an analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. But once enterprises add archive, backup and cloud, storage management becomes more challenging. "The historical problem in the storage industry for decades is that everything is a silo," Baltazar said. Hitachi Vantara aims to remove that pain point with its single, unified platform, he said. Sinclair echoed that silos are an operational headache for companies, especially as data becomes more dispersed in hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. "The cloud is becoming a giant silo," he said. Customers are seeking technology that helps them use data no matter where it resides, Sinclair said. Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One is the vendor's answer to this, putting Hitachi on par with Dell, HPE and IBM, he added. Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform One eases complexity and breaks down silos of data storage.