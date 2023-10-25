What is the data plane? The data plane -- sometimes known as the user plane, forwarding plane, carrier plane or bearer plane -- is the part of a network that carries user traffic. The data plane, the control plane and the management plane are the three basic components of a telecommunications architecture. In networking, a plane is not a physical component, but an intangible idea that helps conceptualize traffic flows through a network. It refers to a part of the physical network architecture -- or an area of operations -- where certain activities and processes take place. The control plane and management plane serve the data plane, which bears the traffic that the network is designed to carry. The data plane enables data transfer to and from clients, handling multiple conversations through multiple protocols, and manages conversations with remote peers. In addition, it dictates application behavior and executes everything from service-level agreements and policies to retries and keepalives to ensure network links are available and other scaling or behavior triggers. Data plane traffic travels through routers, rather than to or from them.

Control plane vs. data plane The control plane is the network component that carries information about the network and programs actions for the data plane. It defines the network topology and controls all activities related to traffic routing and packet forwarding. This plane is also where routing tables are created by routers -- after processing the packets and using various protocols such as Open Shortest Path First (OSPF), Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) or Intermediate System to Intermediate System -- and where quality of service and virtual LAN are implemented. The routing table provides path details for the data packets. The router will refer to these details to determine where the packet should go. The control panel makes all routing decisions. The stoplights at the intersection represent the control plane, and the cars that obey the stoplights and forward the traffic on the road represent the data plane. Once the control plane determines how and to which ports packets should be forwarded, the data plane refers to the logic and actually forwards the packets. This is why it is also known as the forwarding plane. Thus, the network layer handles all traffic and moves packets from source to destination based on the actions and logic programmed and supplied to it by the control plane. After sourcing the traffic, the data plane sends it on to other network-supported devices. Routers then forward the packets downstream to their appropriate destinations. All data plane packets go through routers, and the traffic is tightly controlled to protect the network from malicious network traffic. In any network, both the data plane and control plane are required in order to move traffic. The data plane cannot function without the control plane because it requires the logic created by the control plane to determine where traffic should go. In contrast, the control plane works independently and doesn't depend on the data plane to determine how and where packets will be transported.