3 important SD-WAN security considerations and features

Perhaps more than in any other part of your network, a software-defined WAN strategy needs to be equal measures networking and security.

By definition, software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) interfaces with and runs across external, often public, networks, which could attract many threats. Additionally, the site networks are likely multifaceted -- and that traffic flows across the SD-WAN. Each site probably handles critical business applications, provides access to cloud services, manages common web browsing and receives internet traffic from visitors. Each of these traffic flows has different security needs, and enterprises also need to secure the SD-WAN infrastructure itself.

Security is an essential part of SD-WAN. But when enterprises research SD-WAN security considerations, they're often perplexed. Unsurprisingly, many vendors prefer to build security into their bigger vision for cloud architecture. This is expected because vendors find it easier to get customers to buy into the top-down vision than to sell bottom-up features and capabilities. But a vision won't protect your corporate network -- features will.

As a starting point to evaluate SD-WAN security considerations, let's look at the steps to secure SD-WAN infrastructure.

Data plane security The data plane is probably the one area that automatically comes to mind when thinking of SD-WAN security considerations. The data plane carries the user traffic, which needs to be encrypted. Encryption methods can include Secure Sockets Layer, Transport Layer Security or IPsec VPN tunnels. But keep in mind data plane encryption isn't simply a checkbox item. Vendors include different methods for encryption and key exchanges. Shorter key rotation intervals are inherently more secure because they reduce the time a hacker has to use a key. Because security vendors are always trying to stay one step ahead of hackers, encryption is an area of constant change. When speaking with vendors, the Tolly Group found at least one vendor rotates keys about every 10 minutes. Other vendors said they provide further security by using the Diffie-Hellman key exchanges, which enable users to share secret keys over insecure channels.