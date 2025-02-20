What is Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)?

How SNMP works SNMP software agents on network devices and services communicate with a network management system to relay status information and configuration changes. The NMS provides a single interface from which administrators can issue batch commands and receive automatic alerts. SNMP relies on the concept of an MIB to organize how information about device metrics gets exchanged. The MIB is a formal description of a network device's components and status information. MIBs can be created for any network device in the Internet of Things (IoT), including IP video cameras, vehicles, industrial equipment and medical equipment. In addition to hardware, SNMP can be used to monitor services such as Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP). SNMP uses a blend of pull and push communications between network devices and the network management system. The SNMP agent, which resides with the MIB on a network device, constantly collects status information but will only push information to the NMS upon request or when some aspect of the network crosses a pre-defined threshold known as a trap. Trap messages are typically sent to the management server when something significant, such as a serious error condition, occurs. SNMP also includes an inform message type that enables a network monitoring tool to acknowledge messages from a device. Inform messages enable the agent to reset a triggered alert. Network management tools can also use a set message to make changes to a network device through the SNMP agent. This capability enables the network manager to make change device configurations in response to new network events. In most cases, SNMP functions in a synchronous model, with communication initiated by the SNMP manager and the agent sending a response. Typically, SNMP uses User Datagram Protocol (UDP) as its transport protocol. Well-known UDP ports for SNMP traffic are 161 (SNMP) and 162 (SNMPTRAP). These two ports are fundamental defaults and are the same in all versions of SNMP. SNMP relays information between devices and network management systems. SNMP is called "simple" because of the uncomplicated nature of the protocol's architecture. SNMP can issue read or write commands, such as resetting a password or changing a configuration setting. It can also report back how much bandwidth, CPU and memory are in use. One of the most widely used protocols, SNMP is supported on an extensive range of hardware -- from conventional network equipment like routers, switches and wireless access points to endpoints like printers, scanners and IoT devices.

Components of SNMP There are four main components in an SNMP-managed network. 1. SNMP agent Agent software runs on the hardware or service being monitored, collecting data about disk space, bandwidth use and other important network performance metrics. When queried by the SNMP manager, the agent sends the requested information back to the management system. An agent may also proactively notify the NMS if an error occurs. Most devices come with an SNMP agent pre-installed but it typically needs to be turned on and configured. 2. SNMP-managed network nodes These are the network devices and services upon which the agents run. 3. SNMP manager The NMS is a software platform that functions as a centralized console to which agents feed information. The NMS will actively request agents to send updates at regular intervals. What a network manager can do with that information depends heavily on how feature-rich the NMS is. There are several free SNMP managers available, but they are typically limited in their capabilities or the number of nodes they can support. At the other end of the spectrum, enterprise-grade platforms offer advanced features for more complex networks, with some products supporting up to tens of thousands of network nodes. 4. Management information base This MIB database is a text file (.mib) that itemizes and describes all objects on a particular device that can be queried or controlled using SNMP. Each MIB item is assigned an object identifier (OID). Use this chart to compare SNMP and telemetry, an emerging method to collect network data.