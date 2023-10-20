What to know about UDP vulnerabilities and security

Despite its ubiquity in computer networking, User Datagram Protocol is susceptible to security vulnerabilities and attacks.

UDP is a simple protocol because it doesn't require connection setup or acknowledgement exchanges to send data packets to their destinations. It just transfers the packet and doesn't know if the data reaches the destination or drops off somewhere along the path.

Applications that require a quick request and response, such as DNS, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), audio and video, typically use UDP. Those applications can't detect whether UDP receives the request, but they aren't seriously affected by lost packets -- perhaps some audio static or video flickers.

But this limited packet verification subjects UDP to vulnerabilities that don't affect other networking protocols, such as TCP. For example, TCP must go through a connection setup process before it responds to incoming data packets from the other end of a connection. It ignores incoming data packets that aren't from a connection. In contrast, UDP applications respond to any received request because UDP doesn't use an established connection.

Common UDP attacks Bad actors might use port scan attacks to gauge UDP services as a potential target. A port scan attack sends packets to a host and uses its replies to learn about the system and find vulnerabilities. UDP services could also be susceptible to hacking if they have an exploit or a bug that enables remote access and overflow. DoS and DDoS attacks can disrupt UDP and other protocols, like TCP. Malicious actors create DDoS attacks by inserting malware on a system -- sometimes thousands. Attackers use the inserted software on all infected systems to bombard the one under attack. Replies go to the infected system and are discarded, but the incoming packet has contributed to a DoS attack. Attackers might also use IP spoofing to insert an invented source address into packets used in the attack. The system under attack responds whether or not the address belongs to an existing system. It is difficult to protect against IP spoofing because an attacker might use many spoofed addresses. A filter that depends on detecting a high volume from a specific source address might not be able to filter out the spoofed addresses.