Compare network management vs. network monitoring

Network operations staff work to maintain the health and operational performance of a network infrastructure. NetOps teams rely on several tools that assist with management and maintenance tasks.

Network management and network monitoring tools are two major segments of NetOps that provide different benefits yet overlap when it comes to capabilities and use cases.

What is network management? Network management is an umbrella term that includes all tools that help NetOps staff maintain a healthy and high-performing network. Network management tools help NetOps staff by performing the following tasks: Provision or deprovision new network devices.

Automate configuration changes.

Facilitate maintenance tasks, such as OS or firmware upgrades and backups.

Collect and analyze network log and telemetry data.

Troubleshoot network performance and security issues.

Monitor and visualize network components and traffic flows. NetOps teams typically perform these network management tasks.

What is network monitoring? Network monitoring, similar to network observability, is a subset of network management that focuses on providing a way to visualize the health and performance of a network. Network monitoring tools often centralize this information in a single dashboard that NetOps teams use to identify and remediate network health and performance issues more efficiently. Network monitoring tools collect data from network equipment, such as routers, switches and load balancers. Network professionals use the information collected to create a visual representation of the network. By using network monitoring tools, NetOps teams can identify some key details, including the following: Device and link operational status.

Throughput rates over time.

Packet flow statistics. NetOps teams can also configure monitoring tools to alert them when the network surpasses a performance threshold and requires investigation.