Introduction to network hardware components

No matter how far network professionals go in their careers, everyone has to start with the basics.

The building blocks of even the most complex networks include physical network hardware and devices. Those eager to start their networking careers can look to the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) Networking exam, which tests candidates on their knowledge of introductory networking concepts. Test takers gain a general understanding of how networks operate.

Cisco designed the CCST Networking exam as an introduction to networking for individuals without any prior experience in the field, and it can serve as a steppingstone toward the more advanced Cisco Certified Technician credential. But individuals starting from the beginning first need to grasp the foundations before they can reach that level.

Hardware is one of the most elementary -- and essential -- parts of networking. Network hardware components are what facilitate networks to communicate. Even as new network hardware trends push the industry toward virtual and software-defined networking, physical network hardware is still integral to network operations -- a point that Russ White, author of Cisco Press' Cisco Certified Support Technician CCST Networking 100-150 Official Cert Guide, stressed.

"[While] networks can be described in virtual terms, networks are built out of physical cables, servers, racks and cooling systems," White wrote. "Understanding these components and how to use them to build a network is critical to network engineering."

Below is an excerpt from Cisco Certified Support Technician CCST Networking 100-150 Official Cert Guide: "Basic Network Hardware." This chapter provides an overview of network hardware equipment, network diagrams, cable management and more.



to learn more. Click on the book coverto learn more. Learn more with Cisco Certified Support Technician CCST Networking 100-150 Official Cert Guide by Russ White Click here to read Chapter 10, "Basic Network Hardware." Find out the advice White offers to CCST test takers. Test your understanding of network hardware with this quiz.

Russ White Russ White

About the author

Russ White is a well-known voice in computer networking, where he advocates for simplicity, privacy and the decentralized internet. He co-hosts The Hedge podcast and serves in a leadership role in the FR Routing open source community. White has created 48 software patents, 16 books and many hours of video training. He holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, an MACM from Shepherds Theological Seminary and an MSIT from Capella University. White's most recent books are Cisco Certified Support Technician CCST Networking 100-150 Official Cert Guide, Computer Networking Problems and Solutions, and Unintended Dystopia.

Deanna Darah is associate site editor for TechTarget's Networking site. She began editing and writing at TechTarget after graduating from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2021.