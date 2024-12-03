How to monitor network traffic in 7 steps

In this era of hybrid infrastructure models, it can be complicated for network teams to get clarity on network performance. As network administrators grapple with how to track network activity as well as how to ensure operational excellence and consistency, they routinely seek guidance on best practices and tools for the task.

Enterprise infrastructure underpins all ongoing digital transformations. The network facilitates critical operations, and it connects more systems and network devices than ever before. Like the businesses and governments that depend on it, the enterprise network has become more dynamic and connected to third-party cloud infrastructure. Because organizations are so reliant on that network being fast, they expect secure and reliable operational excellence.

Network traffic monitoring tools capture traffic data and metrics that are essential for analysis and optimization. But selecting the right tools and deploying them effectively require a good understanding of the organization's network infrastructure, priorities and challenges.

The following seven steps can help network administrators monitor network traffic to support a reliable and consistently high-performing enterprise network infrastructure.

1. Take stock of the network When managing any network environment, network admins need an accurate inventory of all the network devices and applications running on the network. Large and complex networks are more difficult to monitor, especially through manual methods. As such, network teams can use a network mapping tool that automatically discovers endpoints, network connections and topology. These tools help provide a complete asset inventory and describe the interdependencies within the network. They can check the health and status of network devices, show traffic flows and find configuration details. Many asset management tools apply analytics and AI to identify opportunities to improve configurations and eliminate unnecessary redundancies. Network should periodically check for asset changes.

2. Set network baselines It's important for network teams to establish a baseline that shows normal traffic activity. Teams can then use this baseline to understand when anomalous network activity happens, which could indicate a network issue or potential security breach. Network managers can use data capture or traffic sniffing tools, such as Wireshark or tcpdump, to collect information on network activity over time. Data capture should be an ongoing process as changes in the network are constant. Some networking tools use machine learning to capture baseline information to conduct network traffic analysis. These tools compare the baseline to traffic changes, which streamlines root-cause analysis, troubleshooting and changes to improve service levels.

3. Check and refine configurations Network monitoring is an ongoing process, not a one-off activity. Continuous network monitoring is one way to identify when devices aren't configured correctly. Teams can monitor and analyze network performance in conjunction with network configuration management software. This process help teams identify opportunities to refine device configurations, optimize bandwidth and provide faster data transfers across the network. Graphical reporting tools can make it easier for network managers to assess and address service-level issues. Progress in analytics helps teams find opportunities to improve network performance and efficiencies.

4. Apply escalation procedures Network teams need a formalized policy in place that can alert the appropriate IT staff member when a network issue occurs. Automated tools can launch this process and escalate the incident to the appropriate expert as more information becomes available. These tools can also alert IT and line-of-business professionals when an issue might affect adjacent areas or operations. It's crucial for enterprise IT teams to update their escalation template to avoid wasted time and extended outages.

5. Plan for disaster, aim for continuity An underperforming network can impede productivity. An outage can completely derail operations, resulting in costly losses. Effective network monitoring and performance management can help network teams spot issues before they become full-blown problems and minimize their effects on the business. To ensure high availability and limited downtime, however, network teams needs to have a business continuity and disaster recovery plan. This plan should detail the appropriate failover measures, policies and recovery procedures. It's critical for teams to architect the network with no single point of failure to avoid major extended outages.

6. Plan for change Networks are constantly evolving as organizations grow or consolidate. Broad adoption of cloud computing services also has an effect as more enterprises adopt a hybrid IT model, with some resources on premises and others running in third-party environments. It's important to continually assess how changes in the business might affect the network and then adjust accordingly. To plan appropriately, network teams must understand business objectives, measure network performance, develop change management procedures and perform frequent network testing.

7. Evaluate tool functionality Like the network, the tools to monitor and manage it are always changing. Network managers need to regularly evaluate if the network monitoring and performance management tools in their arsenal have the appropriate features and functionality. The IT organization also needs to make sure staff members have the appropriate training to get the maximum benefit from these tools.

Tools for monitoring network traffic Network teams can use vendor or open source network monitoring tools to monitor network traffic. Some tools provide a discrete capability, such as asset discovery, while others offer integrated network monitoring and performance management features. Vendors are also implementing AI and analytics into many of these tools to improve the quality and accuracy of network monitoring. As IT departments reassess their needs periodically, they should look to fill gaps in their monitoring capabilities, either with standalone options or a fuller feature replacement. Network monitoring requires several elements to be successful, including automated inventory discovery, to map the network properly. Alerting and reporting tools provide the notifications network teams need to stay on top of issues and other reports to fine-tune configurations. Fault isolation and troubleshooting sheds light on exactly where the issue is. Network traffic analysis gives network managers insight into what the source of the problem is so they can expedite remediation and limit undesirable outcomes.